UN Security Council resolutions must be considered in solving Nagorno Karabakh conflict, says Former Director of ISESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The solution to the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh must take into consideration the four resolutions of the UN Security Council, Abdulaziz Altwaijri, Former Director-General of ISESCO, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

“Armenia's criminal attacks on civilian targets in the city of Ganja, the birthplace of the famous poet Nizami Ganjavi, and other Azerbaijani cities is an intentional violation of international law and a crime against humanity. I strongly condemn this aggression and call on all the members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center to voice their condemnation of this criminal act,” Altwaijri said.

Altwaijri added that targeting civilian places and historical monuments violate international law and human rights and are considered a war crime.

“The solution of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh must take into consideration the 4 resolutions of the UN Security Council that call for full withdrawal of Armenian forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and the respect of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The world community is asked to bear its responsibility and enforce it to maintain peace and security in the region,” he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.