Aide to Azerbaijani president informs Pakistani ambassador on Armenian missile attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

Trend:

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev updated Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Haye on recent developments and Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Hajiyev’s Twitter post.

“I'm pleased to meet with distinguished Ambassador of Pakistan Mr. Bilal Haye. Updated him on recent developments and Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijan. Thanked for unconditional support of Pakistan for just cause of Azerbaijani people to ensure the end of Armenia's occupation,” Hajiyev wrote.