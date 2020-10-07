Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated Sheybey village in Jabrayil (VIDEO)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 October 2020 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shows footage of liberated Sheybey village in Jabrayil (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has distributed the footage from liberated Sheybei village of Jabrayil district, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. Azerbaijani army was able to disable the missiles in the air, so no damage was done to the pipeline.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Trend presents the video footage.

Iran's IRGC inaugurates several water supply projects
Iran reveals amount of investment made to Bushehr Province’s industrial parks
Steel production in Iran increases
