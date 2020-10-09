Meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs starts in Moscow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9
Trend:
The meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia - Sergey Lavrov, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has begun in Moscow, Russia, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement are being held at the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry. A press conference may be held following the talks.
The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers arrived in Moscow a few hours before the talks.
They were invited to the consultations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Latest
ITFC, IsDB in close collaboration with IsDB Group Business Forum to organize Webinar on AgriTech Digital Solutions
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian armed forces’ radioelectronic warfare equipment, says Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan fighting on its own land, Trend News Agency's chief editor on Al-Mayadin TV channel (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Captured military equipment of Armenian armed forces being repainted according to Azerbaijani military standards (VIDEO)
3 civilians killed as result of Armenian armed forces’ missile attack in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli (PHOTO)
UNEC transfers 100,000 Azerbaijani Manat to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, and the process continues