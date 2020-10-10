OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes mews of humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict context

BAKU, Azerbaijan Oct. 10

Trend:

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania’s Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Edi Rama, welcomed news of a humanitarian ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict context, Trend reports citing OSCE.

“We need stability, both on the ground and in the process led by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Rama said. “The agreement reached in Moscow overnight by Armenia and Azerbaijan puts us on the path towards the resumption of substantive negotiations in the agreed format,” Rama added.

Rama said the humanitarian pause to exchange prisoners of war, other detainees, and the remains of those killed in the hostilities is an important step.

Rama welcomed Russia’s role in convening the talks, which were held together with the presence of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“The Co-Chairs and my Personal Representative remain fully engaged with the sides, and are ready to ensure every effort is focused on achieving a peaceful negotiated solution of the conflict,” Rama said.