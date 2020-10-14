Russian Defense Minister calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to observe ceasefire agreement
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called on the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, David Tonoyan and Zakir Hasanov, to entirely fulfill the obligations of the ceasefire agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh reached in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Shoigu held phone talks with the heads of two defense ministries.
During the talks, Shoigu called on his counterparts to entirely fulfill the obligations of the Azerbaijan and Armenia in accordance with the agreements reached in Moscow on October 10.
