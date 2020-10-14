Azerbaijani ombudsman appeals to UNICEF regarding Armenian aggression against children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, has sent an appeal to the UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Afshan Khan, Trend reports citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

The appeal says that the military aggression of Armenia leads to human casualties, as well as to the deaths and wounds of many women and children among all the casualties.

“Following the Armenian shelling of densely populated areas located far from the front zone, 3 children were killed and 23 were injured. As a result of missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces on Oct. 11 at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja city, 10 children were injured, and 3 children became orphans,” said the ombudsman’s appeal.

In the appeal, the ombudsman stressed that many schools were destroyed by the Armenian shelling, adding that if in these schools education hadn’t been switched into a distance mode due to the coronavirus pandemic, there would’ve been a serious threat to the life and health of thousands of children, and human casualties would've been inevitable.

Through the appeal, Sabina Aliyeva called on Afshan Khan to start a special procedure against Armenia within the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, to take decisive steps at the level of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and UNICEF to ensure the violated fundamental rights of children suffering from the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

International organizations haven’t yet taken effective measures defining specific legal responsibility to suppress the military aggression of Armenia, the terrorist acts committed by it against Azerbaijani civilians.

The appeal also emphasized that the war crimes of Armenia pose a serious threat to the life and health of the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and these aggressive acts should concern international organizations, measures should be taken against aggressive Armenia to determine its legal responsibility for the crimes it is committing.