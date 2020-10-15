Armenian Armed forces continue to shell Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam in blatant violation of humanitarian truce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

Armed forces of Armenia in blatant violation of humanitarian truce continue to shell Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam and other regions of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote, Trend reports.

Hajiyev wrote that one civilian is wounded.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.