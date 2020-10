In Tartar city as a result of Armenia's deliberate attack to graveyard 3 civilians killed, 3 seriously wounded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

In Tartar city as a result of Armenia's deliberate attack to graveyard 3 civilians killed and 3 seriously wounded, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote, Trend reports.

“Now: In Tartar city as a result of Armenia's deliberate attack to graveyard 3 civilians killed and 3 seriously wounded. Armenia hiding itself behind humanitarian truce pursues policy of terror against civilians. Azerbaijan reserves it's sovereign right to protect its civilians,” he said.