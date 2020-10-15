Indian Community of Azerbaijan make contribution to Armed Forces Assistance Fund
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
Indian Community of Azerbaijan made a contribution to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund, Trend reports citing the community.
"We, the Indian Community of Azerbaijan are privileged and honoured to contribute towards the Nation's Peace efforts. We wish Azerbaijan and its citizens success, well-being and prosperity," the community said.
