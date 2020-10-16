Hard to grasp shelling of people in funeral ceremony in Azerbaijan’s Tartar - Archbishop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Armenia's shelling of people in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district who participated in the funeral ceremony is inhuman, Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Alexander (Alexander Ischein) said, Trend reports on Oct. 16.

Ischein made the remark at a joint conference of religious confessions, Trend reports on Oct. 16.

Archbishop noted that regardless of religion, funerals must be treated with respect.

"It is hard to grasp that the people who participated in the funeral ceremony were shelled,” Ischein added. “It is simply inhuman."

As a result of the deliberate shelling of the cemetery by the Armenian armed forces on Oct. 15, residents of the district, residents of the district 54-year-old Fizuli Mammadov, 52-year-old Nofel Amirov, 41-year-old Elsevar Allahverdiyev, 34-year-old Rafael Gazanfarli were severely wounded.

Residents of the district 58-year-old Vasif Rustamov, 31-year-old Parviz Orujov, 53-year-old Iskandar Amirov and 32-year-old Shakir Zamanov died on the spot.