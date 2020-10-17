Iranian embassy strongly condemned Armenian attack on Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy in Azerbaijan strongly condemns the Armenian rocket attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja last night, which resulted in the death and injury of many civilians, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to international law, attacking cities and innocent people is a military crime and must be stopped immediately, the Embassy noted.
The Iranian Embassy stressed that Iran shares the grief of the families of the victims and wishes healing to the wounded.
