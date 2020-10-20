Armenian Armed Forces replenished with terrorists from various countries - Turkish expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

The Armenian Armed Forces, which are losing manpower and military equipment, are replenishing their ranks with terrorists from different countries, experts of the Turkish Foundation for Political, Economic, and Social Researches (SETA) Can Acun told Trend.

Acun said that the claims of some media outlets that militants from a number of Arab countries are sent to Azerbaijan via Turkey are complete nonsense.

"The Azerbaijani army is modernized, almost like the Turkish one, and needs no outside support," he noted.

According to him, it's Armenia that is sending terrorists to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"In Nagorno Karabakh, a battalion of Nubar Ozanyan, who was a member of the PKK/ YPG terrorist group’s Syrian wing, is fighting on the side of Armenia against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” the expert also noted. “Moreover, Armenia is sending terrorists to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan from Iraq’s Sinjar district and this is a real threat to the region.”

Acun pointed out that the world community turns a blind eye to all this.

"Unfortunately, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries also didn’t pretend to maintain their neutrality and took the position of Armenia. Each of the countries has its own interests and motivations,” he said. “The influence of the Armenian lobby and Turkophobia is great in Western countries, and they act on this basis.

"Civilian residents of Azerbaijan are dying namely because these countries actually turn a blind eye to violations of the ceasefire by Armenia," he added.

From September 27 to October 17, 60 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 271 were injured. Among the dead and wounded are women and children. Civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged. These facts are another display of the terrorist and fascist policy of Armenian military-political leadership towards the peaceful population of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.