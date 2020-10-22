Yerevan must withdraw troops, mercenaries and terrorists from Azerbaijan - Turkish Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

Over the past 30 years, no effective steps have been taken to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in Ankara on Oct. 22, Trend reports referring to Anadolu agency.

"What has been done during 30 years? Nothing!," Akar said. “In response to the intensive shelling by the Armenian side, our brothers in Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation. What did those who were silent and ignored what was happening throughout these decades? They began to actively call for ceasefire and negotiations. This is an entirely insincere position."

“It is actually very simple to solve the problem,” the minister said. "Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied territories. The mercenaries and terrorists who were sent to the neighboring country by Yerevan must also leave Azerbaijani territory."

Akar stressed that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan’s just struggle at the highest level.