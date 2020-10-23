Armenian PM’s all hopes to drag Russia into Karabakh conflict turned out to be futile - Russian political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's all hopes to drag Russia into a confrontation within the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were futile, head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian political analyst Andrei Ivanov told Trend on Oct. 23.

Ivanov was commenting on the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club that "such a situation, in which a big part of the Azerbaijani territory has been lost, can not last forever".

“By this statement, President Putin actually said that Russia would not interfere with the Azerbaijani army to liberate the territory of its country,” the political analyst added.

"This is exactly what one would expect,” the political analyst said. “Now all the major world powers will wait for the end of the conflict and agree to the state of affairs that will develop. The best option is the complete restoration of the borders drawn on the map. All Pashinyan's hopes of drawing Russia into confrontation turned out to be futile."

Ivanov stressed that Moscow has always been an observer and never intended to participate in this conflict.