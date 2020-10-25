Commanders of Armenian armed forces hold meetings at kindergarden (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25

Trend:

Meeting of commanders of Armenian armed forces are taking place at kindergarden, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"As photo shows meeting of commanders of Armenian armed forces taking place at kindergarden. They camouflaged military headquarters inside kindergarden risking the lives of kids. What else one can expect from warcriminal who killed civilians w/missiles? No pang of remorse

@ICRC," he wrote.