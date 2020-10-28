Armenia threatens not only Azerbaijan's energy security - energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Armenia has shelled Azerbaijani power plants and pipelines of strategic importance, which threatens not only the security of Azerbaijan, but also the region, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remark at the Baku International Energy Charter Forum on "Transition to renewable energy sources in electricity production, transport, heating and cooling: modern challenges and trends,", Trend reports.

According to him, from September 27, 2020 to the present day, fighting for the liberation of lands has been conducted in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"The Armenian side continues to shell the peaceful cities of our country. We have already faced Armenian aggression. Since the beginning of hostilities, Armenia has repeatedly struck the strategic pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor," the minister said.

He said that this corridor is not only part of the security of Azerbaijan, but also of the entire region.

"The international community condemns the Armenian aggression, especially the shelling of settlements and strategically important regions," the minister added.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the International Energy Charter.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, Director responsible for the coordination of energy policy in the Directorate General for Energy Cristina Lobillo Borrero and other representatives of the Energy Charter are participating in the event.

