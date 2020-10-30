OSCE MG meeting on Karabakh conflict in Geneva to be closed for media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Russia, the US and France) exchanged the views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Geneva on Oct. 29 in anticipation of a meeting scheduled for Oct. 30 with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, a source told TASS on Oct. 30, Trend reports.

The talks will be held behind closed doors.

"A meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs was held on Oct. 29 and a meeting with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is planned to be held today," the source said, stressing that these events are "closed for the media".

“It is currently unknown whether a statement will be published following the discussions or not,” the source said.

Initially, the meeting between the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the foreign ministers of the two countries was scheduled for October 29, but then it was postponed to October 30. Russian co-chairman Igor Popov has been in Geneva since Oct. 29.

On October 25, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers agreed to meet in Geneva on October 29.