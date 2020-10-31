Azerbaijani army fires back at Armenia firing points, which shelled Gubadli - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31
Trend:
The information disseminated by the Armenian media with reference to a representative of the Ministry of Defense of this country about the alleged conduct by the Azerbaijan Army combat operations in the direction of the village of David-Bek near the city of Gafan of Armenia is not true, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units opened retaliation fire at the firing points of Armenian troopw, which subjected the territory of Gubadli to artillery fire from the indicated direction.
"We declare that taking adequate retaliatory actions against the Armenian Armed Forces will be continued," the ministry said.
