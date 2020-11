Azerbaijan discloses number of Smerch missiles neutralized in Aghjabadi, Aghdam districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The Smerch missile launched by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district fell on a vacant lot, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The missile did not explode, ANAMA representatives neutralized it on the spot.

Some 14 unexploded Smerch missiles have been neutralized in Aghjabadi and Aghdam districts since the beginning of the war.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.