Armenian troops suffer heavy losses following clashes in Aghdam direction - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.7

Trend:

During the battles in the Aghdam direction of the front, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have been severely damaged, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian troops suffered losses and left their positions as a result of artillery strikes on the mortar battery of the 4th motorized rifle regiment of the 37th rifle division stationed in this direction.

Moreover, a bus with volunteers coming to help out the regiment, got into an accident. As a result, up to 30 volunteers got injured.

As a result Azerbaijani troops' shelling of the 62-nd artillery brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces, the BM-21 “Grad” MLRS was put out of operation, there are killed and wounded among the military personnel.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.