Erdogan, Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

During the conversation, the leaders discussed the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Turkish President stressed that Armenia must immediately withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

He noted that Azerbaijan's counter-operation is carried out within its own territories.