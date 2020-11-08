Invincible army is Azerbaijani Army, we showed this on battlefield - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Our victory march continues. There are still occupied lands and the fighting still continues, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

“If the Armenian leadership does not respond to my demand, we will go to the end. No-one can stop us. There is no force in the world that can stop us. Armenia has already admitted its bitter defeat, has humiliated itself and insulted its people. The Armenian leadership now seeks help, military assistance, weapons and equipment from other countries. Where is your invincible army now? We have destroyed it,” the head of state said.

“All their words, all their statements were a myth, a lie. The invincible army is the Azerbaijani Army! We showed this on the battlefield, expelled the enemy from the lands on our own. Billions of dollars have been spent over 30 years, fortifications have been built, engineering facilities have been built. But we have destroyed them all – at the cost of our spirit, strength and unity!” Azerbaijani president said.

“I want to say again that our victory march continues. Enemy forces must be withdrawn from all occupied territories. This is our demand. International norms and principles, decisions and resolutions of international organizations require exactly that,” the head of state said.