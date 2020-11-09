Azerbaijan reveals more disabled Armenian military equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

In an ongoing military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Armed Forces have lost more military equipment, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry's statement, the Armenian side in the last 24 hours has lost a big number of manpower, 1 T-72 tank, 1 D-30 cannon, 1 mortar crew, 1 military truck with ammunition.

The fighting is currently ongoing.