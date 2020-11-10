Iran welcomes agreement reached on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the solving of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi wrote on his twitter page, Trend reports.
According to Vaezi, Iran believes that the conflict will be resolved within the framework of international rules, including the territorial integrity of the countries.
The head noted that Iran rejoices that the war is ended and also express hope that the agreement will be implemented.
