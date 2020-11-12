Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center to operate only in distant mode - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center will operate only in distant mode, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports.

“The boundaries of Turkish observers’ mobility are limited with those geographical coordinates that will be determined for the location, placement of the Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center to be established on the territory of Azerbaijan, in that part of the territory which is not close to Karabakh and will be additionally agreed upon for the center’s institution,” Lavrov noted.

“The center will operate exclusively in remote mode, using technical means of objective control, including drones and other technologies that make it possible to determine the situation on the ground in Karabakh, mainly on the line of contact, to determine which side is observing, and which one possibly violate the terms of the ceasefire and all fighting," added Lavrov.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.