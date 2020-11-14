Azerbaijan issues monitoring results for historical-cultural facilities in liberated areas (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture specialized in cultural monuments and institutions, represented in the operational headquarters under the temporary commandant's office to fulfill the relevant tasks, began monitorings in the territories liberated from the occupation, the ministry told Trend.

During the monitoring, 56 cultural institutions were identified, including 25 libraries, 19 houses of culture and clubs, seven museums, and five children's music schools. Almost all of them are in a completely destroyed state.

Forty-nine historical and cultural monuments, objects having historical, cultural, architectural, and archaeological importance were examined, including an Albanian temple in Hadrut settlement, Khojavand district (dating back to 1170), Gyz galasy (XII century) in the village of Amirkhanli, and an eight-pointed mausoleum in the village of Mammadbeyli, Zangilan district, as well as Karavansaray (XVII century) in the village of Garghabazar, Fuzuli district.

It was found that 28 monuments were completely destroyed as a result of the Armenian occupation and only ruins remained of them.

Monitoring in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation continues.

In order to implement the Decree of Azerbaijan’s President No. 1170 dated October 29, 2020 ‘On the organization of temporary special administration in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan’, temporary commandant's offices have been set up in the liberated areas for each district, carrying out special management. Besides, operational headquarters under the offices were established, consisting of the representatives of state-owned bodies (structures), including the Ministry of Culture.

According to Article 7.8 of the decree, the temporary commandant's offices have been instructed to organize the initial inventory and protection of historical and cultural facilities (monuments and institutions) jointly with the ministry.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.