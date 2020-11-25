Return of Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan has not only important political but also economic significance - Georgian expert

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 November 2020 15:29 (UTC+04:00)
Return of Kalbajar region to Azerbaijan has not only important political but also economic significance - Georgian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The return to Azerbaijan of the Kalbajar region, which was occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years, has not only important political but also economic significance, President of the "Caucasus International Center for the Study of Geohistory and Geopolitics" Guram Markhulia told Trend.

"Firstly, the refugees will return to their native lands, to their homes, and I am sure that in a short time Azerbaijan will build new buildings and settlements in the Kalbajar region, as well as in all other liberated regions. Everyone knows that the Kalbajar region is very rich in useful minerals, and their use will give a very big impetus to the economic development of Azerbaijan," the expert notes.

According to the expert, today the victory of Azerbaijan is the greatest victory in the post-Soviet space, and he once again congratulated the Azerbaijani people on this victory.

The goodwill of the Azerbaijani people became the basis for the fact that the outcome of the war was resolved peacefully, the expert notes.

“Today, leaving their homes, the Armenians set them on fire, if they were Armenian, they would not have set them on fire, because when the Azerbaijanis left these territories, they did not commit such acts, because the Azerbaijanis built them with their labor and hoped to return. This is the fate of the Armenian people who were plunged into collapse due to their leadership, this is the kind of tragedy that false politics and falsification of historical facts lead to," says Markhulia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

