Armenia obliged to fulfill conditions of trilateral statement, Trend's editor-in-chief tells Algerian Echorouk News TV channel (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Trend News Agency continuously informs the international community about the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports.

In an interview with the Algerian Echorouk News TV channel, Trend News Agency’s Editor-in-Chief Rufiz Hafizoglu noted that Armenia is obliged to fulfill the conditions of the trilateral statement on a complete cessation of fire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, signed on November 10, 2020.

Hafizoglu added that if Armenia fulfilled Azerbaijan's demands to end the occupation of the country's territories, it would not have fallen into the miserable situation in which it is today.