Commander-in-Chief entered Karabakh as victorious leader - Azerbaijani MP

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 2020 11:48 (UTC+04:00)
Commander-in-Chief entered Karabakh as victorious leader - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

The 44-day second Patriotic War lead to the liberation of our native Karabakh and our occupied lands from the clutches of the enemy, and the country confirmed the Azerbaijani President's Sochi quote Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark”.

On September 27, as a result of the counter-offensive operations carried out by the armed forces of Azerbaijan on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief, 30 years long occupation plans of the aggressor Armenia came to an end

This was stated by the member of the parliament Nagif Hamzayev. The MP noted that as a result of the extremely wise, far-sighted, and balanced policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev during his 17-year rule, the aggressive and insidious plans of occupying Armenia, a hated enemy, have been canceled over the years. Under the leadership of our victorious Commander, our valiant army, our heroic warriors healed the wounds of our sacred lands under the traces of the enemy, dedicated a great victory to our people, and turned the hopes of hundreds of thousands of our compatriots on going back to home into a reality.

During these years, the enemy, through inhuman actions and atrocities, worked tirelessly to wrest Shusha, Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Gubadli, Jabrail, Karabakh as a whole from the hearts of our people, destroyed all our occupied lands, left no stone unturned, our nature was devastated ... - they plundered our natural resources, stole our historical, material and cultural monuments, our music. They resorted to thousands of types of machinations so that not a single trace of the real owner of the historical lands of Azerbaijan would remain. They thought that the Azerbaijani people would never return to their ancestral lands. The enemy did not understand that even a long 30-year separation cannot take the love for Karabakh out of the hearts and minds of the Azerbaijani people. After all, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the event, which brought together the world financial and political elite and analytical centers in Russia: Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark" was given to Armenia and the international community. Our president, who has always been faithful to his promises, fulfilled his promise this time, entering our lands, free from the clutches of the enemy, as a victorious commander. The visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the liberated Fuzuli and Jabrail, the visit to the Khudafarin Bridge-witness of millennia, were the exclamation of our great Victory.

During the visit of our victorious leader and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the lands released from the clutches of the enemy, they once again witnessed the atrocities and vandalism of Armenia against our country in those territories. The video once again proved to the whole world that the Azerbaijani people are facing a cruel, bloodthirsty enemy:“Notice what the hated enemy has done to the city of Jabrayil. The whole world should see this. Let them see and know how wicked an enemy we are facing. All buildings have been destroyed and looted. Their goal was that Azerbaijanis would never live here again. We will live here! We will live forever! We will restore all these buildings, all of them. Notice what is left of them. Has any international organization raised this issue in 30 years? Has any monitoring been carried out here? The whole world will see now what they have done to the city of Jabrayil."

Our Commander-in-Chief said that these atrocities committed by Armenia, who benefited from the aggressive fascist ideology, and the fires committed in Kalbajar, will be answered.

I would also like to note that the whole world has once again become a witness to the humanism of the Azerbaijani people. Despite the atrocities committed by Armenian vandals against our people for many years, we have not abandoned our humanistic position. The fact that the rogue enemy was given 10 more days to evacuate Kalbajar is a confirmation of our humanity. Armenian vandals, as always, did not abandon their ill intentions, they burned forests in Kalbajar, cut down and transported trees growing on these lands to Armenia, set fire to houses. The Armenian vandals have once again demonstrated who they are.

Our victorious commander visited our liberated native lands, Jabrail, Fuzuli, gave instructions to build the Fuzuli-Shusha highway, conveyed the joyful news of the official call, and once again declared to the cowardly enemy that Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Oil prices little changed, on track for third straight weekly gain
Oil prices little changed, on track for third straight weekly gain
Amazon lays off staff at Prime Air drone project
Amazon lays off staff at Prime Air drone project
Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients died in US in past 24 hours
Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients died in US in past 24 hours
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia reports 3,768 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:59
First permanent representative of IRENA elected in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 12:59
Azerbaijani MP calls on France for objectivity over Karabakh conflict Politics 12:52
Oil prices little changed, on track for third straight weekly gain Oil&Gas 12:39
Armenian defense minister resigns Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Azerbaijani fund gives update on compensations paid to depositors of closed banks Finance 12:30
President Aliyev congratulate Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam district Politics 12:24
France's biased position aimed against territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - speaker Politics 12:19
Geostat reveals producer price indices in Georgia Business 12:16
Electricity production in Uzbekistan up Oil&Gas 12:14
There're many alternatives to polyethylene bags - Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry Society 12:14
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 12:06
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technologies Park switches to new activity model Business 12:05
Azerbaijan increases year-on-year imports of fruits, nuts Business 11:52
Commander-in-Chief entered Karabakh as victorious leader - Azerbaijani MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:48
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 11:44
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the nation - (PHOTO) Politics 11:35
Average yield of tobacco in Azerbaijan increases Business 11:33
TANAP throughput capacity to stand at 12.2 bcm in 2021 Oil&Gas 11:32
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition Other News 11:32
International investors consider issuing sovereign Eurobonds in Uzbek soums Finance 11:31
Georgia sees increase in Import Price Index Business 11:26
Turkey congratulates Azerbaijani people on returning to native Aghdam Turkey 11:26
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy UPS Tenders 11:23
Turkmenistan, IMF intend to attract investment in joint projects Finance 11:23
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan agree on developing investments protection Business 11:12
TANAP to reach full capacity of 16 bcm in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan's real GDP to recover in 2021 - S&P Global Ratings Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan's Social Development Fund for IDPs announces winner of tender Construction 11:05
New enterprise for reinforced concrete products manufacture opened in Turkmenistan Business 10:59
Azerbaijan reduces imports of Ukrainian products Business 10:48
Share of employer's liability insurance in Azerbaijan declines Finance 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 20 Finance 10:45
S&P Global Ratings talks on Uzbekistan's insurance companies Finance 10:45
India has exciting opportunities for investment in urbanization, PM Modi tells investors Other News 10:40
Uzbek automobile factory to master electric buses production by 2022 Transport 10:39
Turkey says Azerbaijani lands being returned to their real owners Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:31
BOTAS discloses ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 10:23
Azerbaijan's state committee talks impact of COVID-19 on local tourism Tourism 10:16
€800 billion needed for large-scale offshore renewable energy technologies Oil&Gas 10:13
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 20 Uzbekistan 09:59
Turkmenistan, UN review results of joint action plan for current year Business 09:58
Armenian general who announced use of 'Iskandar' missile in Karabakh summoned for interrogation Armenia 09:51
Azerbaijan's Azerishig working on supplying power to strategic facilities in liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 09:47
Armenian lobby trying to realize its claims using French politicians Politics 09:46
Amazon lays off staff at Prime Air drone project US 09:44
Turkey welcomes liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district from occupation - government Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
UN agencies complete mission to assess damage in conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 09:28
Iran to release essential materials for home appliances industry Business 09:24
Iran to release more imported rice from customs Business 09:22
Exports of Georgian products in October increases - Minister Business 08:49
Largest fuel importers report losses in Georgia Oil&Gas 08:48
Trade lending remains priority for Georgian banks Business 08:48
IMF leadership to review agreement with Georgia Business 08:47
Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients died in US in past 24 hours US 08:38
Units of Azerbaijani army enter Aghdam district - MoD Politics 08:12
WHO warns against remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment Other News 08:05
Kazakhstan adds almost 800 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:36
Kazakhstan names projected value of state budget revenues Finance 07:01
Georgia recount confirms Biden victory US 06:25
U.S. travel restrictions with Canada, Mexico extended through Dec. 21 US 05:43
Azerbaijan reduces import of trucks and tractors from Georgia Business 05:01
Biden says lawsuit against US administration for refusing to concede possible US 04:45
Germany reports 22,609 new daily COVID-19 cases Europe 04:12
Five injured in stabbing in German town, suspect arrested Europe 03:33
Czech Republic extends COVID-19 state of emergency Europe 02:57
EU would lift COVID-19 restrictions gradually, chief executive says Europe 02:13
UK records another 22,915 coronavirus cases with 501 deaths Europe 01:29
Death toll from Iota slowly rises in Central America amid ongoing rescue efforts Other News 00:48
Aghdam district being transferred to Azerbaijani Armed Forces today Politics 00:02
29 years ago Armenia shot down Azerbaijani chopper with high-ranking officials on board Politics 00:01
Georgian chief epidemiologist hospitalized Georgia 19 November 23:30
Coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise in Turkey as recoveries cross 364,000 Turkey 19 November 23:20
Italy interested in broader economic ties with Iran Business 19 November 23:15
Kapitalbank and Abu Dhabi Uzbek Investment have new plans to finance small business Uzbekistan 19 November 23:00
Serbia reports record-high number of new daily coronavirus cases Europe 19 November 22:35
Israel says to set up largest solar power plant Israel 19 November 22:12
Azerbaijani judoka Orkhan Safarov becomes European champion (PHOTO) Society 19 November 21:58
Expert warns of major earthquake in Tekirdag province Turkey 19 November 21:52
Azerbaijan's revenues from electricity exports to Georgia decline Business 19 November 21:47
Iran's new amb. submits credentials to South Africa President Politics 19 November 21:47
Iranian FM due in Azerbaijan Politics 19 November 21:03
Uzbekistan imported car tires worth $34 million from China in Jan-Sept 2020 Uzbekistan 19 November 21:00
UK PM announces largest military investment since Cold War Europe 19 November 20:34
Trump campaign drops Michigan lawsuit: statement US 19 November 20:09
Azerbaijan clearing Fuzuli district of mines - executive power Society 19 November 19:45
Georgia makes decision on mortgage subsidy program for 2021 Business 19 November 19:44
EU allows import of pet food from Georgia Business 19 November 19:27
Armenians completely destroy cemetery in Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 19 November 19:19
No building left intact in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, liberated from Armenia's occupation (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 19:18
Georgia approves state program to support foreign investment projects Business 19 November 19:00
Azerbaijani troops destroy Armenian military equipment in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 18:40
Georgia reveals number of cattle exported to Azerbaijan Business 19 November 18:39
Georgia and Azerbaijan increase tea imports Business 19 November 18:37
Kazakhstan improving railway transportation quality Transport 19 November 18:02
Volume of building materials imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan disclosed Business 19 November 17:52
Issue related to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region resolved with US participation – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 17:30
Azerbaijani tobacco growers harvesting bountiful crop - agriculture ministry Economy 19 November 17:21
Volume of fruit exports from Turkmenistan to EAEU countries published Business 19 November 17:19
Armenians used homemade missile launchers, applied by terrorists, in Karabakh hostilities - ANAMA (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 November 17:15
All news