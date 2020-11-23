Red Cross to undertake needed steps towards captured Azerbaijani soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva held a video meeting with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ariane Bauer, Trend reports referring to the ombudsman’s office.

During the meeting, Aliyeva provided Bauer with information on the video facts of torture and ill-treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers captured by the Armenian Armed Forces, spread on social networks based on real footage.

According to the ombudsman, it was not possible to obtain any information about the further fate of the soldiers shown in the above video.

She ensured the participation of family members of two captured military servicemen Amin Musayev and Bayram Karimov in the meeting. They appealed to the ICRC’s head in connection with ensuring the rights of their captive children and returning them to the country.

Aliyeva pointed out that she has kept the issue related to the capture of Azerbaijani soldiers by the Armenian side in the focus since the first day, and constantly sent appeals to the relevant international organizations.

Bauer said that within the framework of her mandate, she will take the necessary steps on the issues raised at the meeting.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.