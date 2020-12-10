Azerbaijani army's fighting spirit shows state leader-nation unity - Israeli expert

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10 December 2020 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani army's fighting spirit shows state leader-nation unity - Israeli expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

Trend:

The personality of the President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, a wise, far-sighted Leader Ilham Aliyev is the most important factor of Azerbaijan's victory, which led to the liberation of the country''s historical territories, Israeli lawyer, an expert in international law and international policy Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

According to Finkel, under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, a professional army was created, equipped with the best weapons, officers who were educated in accordance with Western standards.

“This is how an elite Western-style army was formed, with competent officers, soldiers who are perfectly armed and provided with everything necessary, about which the state takes care. This is the number one army with weapons in the world, which achieved such a great victory," he said.

The expert also noted that the fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani army speaks of the unity of the state leader and the nation.

"The correct patriotic education was given. Everything, both spiritually and materially, was aimed at achieving the Victory," he added.

Speaking about how the Victory will affect the economic growth of Azerbaijan, the expert pointed out that the country’s economic potential is huge.

"Now there is a big task for demining Karabakh. I’m sure that Azerbaijan will successfully cope with it, and after that, a vast territory will be available, where it will be possible to implement a large number of projects and create numerous job opportunities," Finkel said.

The expert pointed out that the uniqueness and fertility of the Karabakh land are known all over the world, and in this regard, agricultural projects will be implemented here.

"I forecast that numerous agricultural enterprises will be built that will produce fruits and vegetables, and livestock farming will develop. I also do not exclude the implementation of projects related to high technologies. All this is an opportunity for people to get new jobs, and for the country to move forward to new levels," he said.

According to the expert, in business planning, the state will diversify the country's resources, relying on both the West and the East - cooperating, working with different partners, strengthening Azerbaijan.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan to introduce global protocols for SafeTravel
Uzbekistan to introduce global protocols for SafeTravel
Tourism expert talks functioning of Azerbaijani hotels during quarantine period
Tourism expert talks functioning of Azerbaijani hotels during quarantine period
Uzbekistan extends benefits, preferences provided to tourism industry amid COVID-19
Uzbekistan extends benefits, preferences provided to tourism industry amid COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan to face smaller GDP contraction than most oil-exporter peers - forecast Oil&Gas 14:18
Uzbekistan to introduce global protocols for SafeTravel Tourism 14:12
Azerbaijani president: Today - historic day Politics 14:09
Germany decreases import of crude petroleum oil from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 13:53
Oil edges up on vaccine release, concern over Iraq oilfield attack Oil&Gas 13:50
EBRD to participate in transformation of Uzbekistan’s banks Finance 13:46
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 13:41
Azerbaijan's inflation rate in November rises Finance 13:37
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:34
New carpet enterprise opens in capital of Turkmenistan Business 13:33
Uzbekistan launches export of paints and varnishes to US Uzbekistan 13:24
Uzbekistan deepens co-op with Ukraine industrial association Business 13:19
Azerbaijan increases imports of Uzbek products Business 13:11
Value of Iran's NICICO to expands Business 13:09
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency continues to grow Finance 13:08
Azerbaijan’s renewable energy capacity over last 2 decades Oil&Gas 13:05
Azerbaijani army's fighting spirit shows state leader-nation unity - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:01
Azerbaijan’s export of tomatoes slightly increases Business 12:52
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs Politics 12:52
Azerbaijan to show "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" panel consisting of Armenian car license plates during Victory parade in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12:50
Azerbaijan holding military parade dedicated to victory in Patriotic War - LIVE (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
First webinar on 'Gymnastics for All' discipline kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 12:46
Iran declares production of several mining products Business 12:42
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's industrial sector revealed Business 12:42
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 12:40
Afghanistan to have access to free waters via Khaf- Herat railway Business 12:36
Turkmenistan’s Finance Ministry to hold auction on state property sale Finance 12:33
IFC allocates funds for women entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan Business 12:30
Iran's Maku Free Zone aims to improve exports to Eurasia Business 12:16
Turkish MoD shares Twitter publication about Azerbaijan's Victory Parade in Baku Politics 12:16
Georgia reports 4,570 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:12
Contract signed in Azerbaijan for purchase of vehicles Transport 12:10
Azerbaijan’s natural gas consumption per capita – Eni’s view Oil&Gas 12:10
Tourism expert talks functioning of Azerbaijani hotels during quarantine period Tourism 12:08
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan trade down year-on-year amid COVID-19 Business 12:06
Azerbaijan develops projects to ensure safe railway traffic via East-West int'l corridor Economy 12:03
Iran reveals statistics of its postal services work by early December Business 12:00
Foreign investments in Iran's industrial, mining and trade sectors climbs Finance 11:57
National Bank of Georgia talks work before, after COVID-19 Finance 11:57
Export support center to be established in Turkmenistan Business 11:45
US post office to be named after slain Sikh police officer US 11:44
AZAL to continue special flights during quarantine regime Society 11:44
COVID-19 vaccination in Turkey to be voluntary and free Society 11:43
Kazakhstan's crude oil, uranium output exceeds plan for 11M2020 Business 11:40
Azerbaijan's victory to be talked about for decades - Turkish defense minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:39
Iran’s Maskan Bank discloses amount of issued loans Finance 11:36
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye creating agrological centers in border regions Business 11:33
How India's premier cyber agency is fighting evolving threats Other News 11:33
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 11:29
TAP to turn Greece into most important transit hub, says minister Oil&Gas 11:24
Azerbaijani expert talks spheres most vulnerable to hacker attacks ICT 11:22
Turkmenistan to increase production of import-substituting, export-oriented products Business 11:21
Azerbaijan's Digital Trade Hub talks use of latest technological infrastructure ICT 11:14
Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan- new e-commerce opportunities for foreigners ICT 11:11
Uzbekistan extends benefits, preferences provided to tourism industry amid COVID-19 Tourism 10:51
Azerbaijani Finex Kredit NBCO talks conclusive outlook for 2020 Finance 10:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 10 Finance 10:43
Iranian currency rates for December 10 Finance 10:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to present e-platform in compulsory types of insurance Finance 10:41
Turkmenistan working to increase volume of textile exports Business 10:35
Geodetic survey for IGB to be finalized in next few days Oil&Gas 10:25
Right-of-Way clearance along entire IGB route nearing completion Oil&Gas 10:24
Turkmenistan applying digital solutions to State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange Business 10:21
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy pumps, filters via tender Tenders 10:20
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 10 Uzbekistan 10:19
USAID assists Uzbekistan in monitoring of water resources Uzbekistan 10:19
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy talks consumer role in renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 10:18
Last deliveries of line pipe for IGB ongoing Oil&Gas 10:16
Iran`s gas supply capacity to increase Business 09:42
Iran hoping Shalamche-Basra railway to Iraq to be launched soon Transport 09:35
Azerbaijani FM holds talks with Iranian Parliament's chairman Politics 09:25
EU marks human rights day by signing new Georgia-based joint project with UNDP and OHCHR Georgia 08:53
Iranian envoy urges enhancing economic cooperation with Bolivia Iran 08:50
Turkey, Azerbaijan to launch joint media platform ICT 08:45
Economy in developing Asia to contract 0.4 pct in 2020, grow by 6.8 pct in 2021: ADB Economy 08:33
Kazakhstan reports 777 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:24
Karabakh Victory Parade to be held in Azerbaijan today Politics 08:03
Iran blacklists US envoy for destructive role in Yemen humanitarian crisis Politics 07:50
SoftBank reaps $11.2 billion gain from DoorDash investment Finance 07:16
Energy Community: Georgia's energy sector - at critical stage in its development Oil&Gas 07:01
U.S. ITC delays decision on LG Chem, SK Innovation trade secret case Business 06:23
EU leaders to unblock EU budget, recovery fund, set new climate goals Finance 05:42
Mongolia twofold decreases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 05:01
U.S. Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE after Trump veto threat US 04:35
Italian parliament gives PM Conte green light to back ESM reform Europe 03:19
Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray Economy 02:25
Hungary declares 'victory' in EU budget row on eve of summit Finance 01:38
Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urges citizens to avoid travel, mass gatherings ahead of key holidays Kazakhstan 00:46
Fifth round of Iran-EU high-level talks held Politics 00:40
Azerbaijan develops additives for transportation of highly paraffinic oil over long distances Oil&Gas 9 December 23:58
EU launches nine new projects to support vocational education and labor market development in Georgia Georgia 9 December 23:28
Turkey sees five-fold increase in coronavirus cases Turkey 9 December 22:57
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs talk situation in region (PHOTO) Politics 9 December 22:44
IMF's Georgieva says sees Fund debt freeze for poor countries extended through 2021 Finance 9 December 22:16
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles, equipment repair Tenders 9 December 21:35
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans issued to entrepreneurs through e-platform Finance 9 December 21:32
Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents its 2020 Award (PHOTO) Society 9 December 21:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 12 Oil&Gas 9 December 21:30
14 302 people in Georgia receive one-time assistance of 300 GEL Finance 9 December 20:45
Azerbaijani President Aliyev, Turkish President Erdogan dine together (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 9 December 20:34
All news