Moscow-Ankara co-op on Karabakh issue not long-term policy element - Russian Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Trend:

Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev doesn’t consider cooperation between Moscow and Ankara on Nagorno-Karabakh issue an element of a long-term policy, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Commenting on Turkey's role in the Karabakh conflict in an interview with Russian media, Medvedev noted that it is a very important partner for Russia, very close to Azerbaijan, and this factor cannot be ignored.

“We have a productive dialogue with them - the president of our country constantly communicates with the President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan] on this issue,” he said.

Medvedev also touched upon the creation of a special Russia-Turkey monitoring center in Azerbaijan, with relation to keeping the situation in Nagorno Karabakh under control.

“I wouldn’t evaluate this as an element of some long-term policy or build one of the conspiracy theories here. We just have to take into account the realities that exist in our region,” said Medvedev.