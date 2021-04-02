Azerbaijan commemorating 5th anniversary of April 2016 military success in Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

Trend:

Azerbaijan is commemorating the 5th anniversary of the country’s military success in 2016 April battles, Trend reports on Apr.2.

On April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions and settlements of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire by the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result of the shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements located along the line of contact, civilians were killed, including two children. Numerous public and private facilities, including civil infrastructure, were severely damaged as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan responded with an armed offensive, which resulted in four days of fighting, as the country liberated several important strategic spots previously occupied by Armenian Armed Forces.

Azerbaijani army’s victories in the April battles have laid the foundation of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).