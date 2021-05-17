No alternative to implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh - Russian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced of the absence of any alternative to the implementation of the trilateral statement on Karabakh, Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the president, told journalists on May 17, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The president is a staunch supporter of the lack of alternatives to the implementation of the clauses of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and now active efforts are being made to relieve tension and resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Peskov said.

The spokesperson added that Russia is in constant contact with Azerbaijan and Armenia on the issue of resolving the situation in Karabakh.