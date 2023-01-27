US committed to Armenia‑Azerbaijan peace negotiations - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The US is committed to Armenia‑Azerbaijan peace negotiations, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"We welcome efforts by partners, including the European Union, to build confidence in the region and to ensure an environment conducive to direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We continue to work closely with all our partners directly and with partners in the region as well when effective," he said.

According to Patel, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pays close attention to this issue.

"Specifically, about Russia’s role, the U.S. was not involved in the November 20 ceasefire brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan that resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, so I just wouldn’t have anything additional to offer on that," he added.

Meanwhile, on October 17, 2022, the EU Council of Foreign Ministers at its meeting decided to deploy nearly 40 EU observers in Armenia, alongside the border with Azerbaijan, to monitor, analyze, and report on the situation in the South Caucasus. The EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia (EUMCAP) completed its activities, as agreed in Prague, on December 19, 2022.

The EU has decided to establish a civilian EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on January 23. The mission's initial mandate will last for two years, and its operational headquarters will be located in Armenia.