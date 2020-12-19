Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents it's Special Recognition to Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is proud to present it's Special Recognition to His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Due global pandemic COVID-19 as many events we also decided to host online.

Joined by HE Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina; HE Valdis Zatlers, former President of Latvia; HE Bujar Nishani, former President of Albania; Amb. Susan Elliott, President National Committee on American Foreign Policy; Dr Abdulaziz Altwaijri, former Director General of ISESCO; Rovshan Muradov founding Secretary General, Mrs. Ilaha Ibrahimli, first deputy Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Award been presented by Secretary General Dr. Rovshan Muradov to His Excellency underlining continues support of His Excellency to the mission and ideas of the Center and being a champion in promoting peace and justice, multilateralism in the framework of UN, to be among first leaders to stand for support to Azerbaijan.

In the 2018 general election, Sefik Džaferović was elected to the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina as the Bosniak Member.

At his speech His Excellency underlined:

I would like to thank the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre for awarding me with this award, thus giving me an extraordinary honour.

Awards have great social significance, particularly when they focus attention to important topics. Such is this award, for it does not serve only as recognition of individuals but as a platform for discussion on significant topics of our historic moment.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Centre has, through its activities, built a distinguished platform for promoting ideas of international cooperation, international order based on the generally accepted rules, constructive dialogue and exchange between civilizations and cultures.

The partnership with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre has had a tremendously positive effect on the improvement of our relations and cooperation, which creates new values and exceptionally strong development potentials for the future.

Therefore, I am truly pleased that I was given this honour by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre through being given this award.

To underline that Mr. President joined very distinguished group of world leaders as Lady Thatcher, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Suleyman Demirel, His Majesty King Abdullah II, Henry A Kissinger, late Senator John McCain, Her Majesty Queen Sylvia of Sweeden