UNEC hosts international conference on "Azerbaijan's Albanian Christian heritage - Khudaveng monastery” (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

An international conference on "Azerbaijan's Albanian Christian heritage – Khudaveng monastery" has been organized by the UNEC Center for Multiculturalism and the department for Coordination and Organization of UNEC Research Centers.

At the conference moderated by Rena Huseynova, head of Coordination and Organization of UNEC Research Centers, the rector of Azerbaijan Institute of Theology Agil Shirinov drew attention to the urgency of the issue, noting that Khudaveng Albanian monastery in Kalbajar is the largest monastery complex in Azerbaijan. Noting that Azerbaijan is a multicultural nation, the rector said that the preservation of the Khudaveng temple by our people for more than a thousand years is one of the clear examples of this. A. Shirinov stressed that as a result of the liberation of our occupied lands, Khudavang Monastery has returned to its rightful owners, adding that this temple will be visited not only as the monastery of our country but as one of the most important temples in the world.

Professor Mahabbat Pashayeva, head of the UNEC Center for Multiculturalism drew attention to the fact that the monuments of Caucasian Albania are the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and noted that Armenians have begun their occupation policy against the Azerbaijanis since the late XXs, many of the historical monuments we have preserved for centuries have been destroyed, more than 1,000 of our historical monuments, including Albanian temples, which have been under Armenian occupation for nearly 30 years, have been savagely destroyed by Armenia, and the rest have been falsified and presented as Armenian churches. He noted that thanks to the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and our glorious army, along with our native lands, our historical monuments had been liberated during the 44-day war, emphasizing that the truth about Karabakh monuments and history would be conveyed to the international community. She expressed confidence that Karabakh, like other regions of Azerbaijan, will soon become a place of multicultural values.

Turkish Mardin-Diyarbakir Metropolitan Saliba Ozmen spoke about the historical ties of the Albanian Church with the ancient Assyrian Church in Turkey, emphasizing that many Albanian churches, such as the Khudaveng Monastery in Azerbaijan, are a great wealth for the development of religious tourism. Expressing readiness to closely assist Albanian Church in the restoration of the Albanian-Udi Church, the metropolitan thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for protecting Albanian-Udi Christians and paying equal attention to many churches and mosques, including Khudaveng Monastery.

Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community of the Republic of Azerbaijan Robert Mobili spoke about the rich cultural heritage of the Khudaveng Monastery, the pearl of Kalbajar, and a special place for Udi in the history of Azerbaijan. He said that today these temples under the auspices of our state will be restored, and soon these Albanian temples will be open to the world for both pilgrimage and tourism.

Rafik Danakari, the preacher of Khudavang Monastery, said he was very proud of the return of the monastery to its owners. He said that after many years of longing, he experienced the joy of praying in his native monastery.

Richard Danakari, Professor of the Department of History and Political Theory, Volgograd Academy for Civil Service, Nazila Isgandarova, Professor of Emmanuel College, University of Toronto, Canada, Elkhan Mirhashimli, Chairman of the Azerbaijani House of Culture in the Netherlands, Lala Aydamirova, Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani House of Culture in the Netherlands spoke about the measures taken to introduce it to the world and made proposals.

In their speeches, they proposed to expand cooperation to promote the heritage of Caucasian Albania in Canada and Europe, to cover the research conducted by the UNEC Center for Multiculturalism in foreign media, to organize joint conferences with European universities. They also stressed the importance of cooperation in educating both European and Azerbaijani youth about the heritage of Caucasian Albania.

In conclusion, Professor Mahabbat Pashayeva said that all the proposals voiced by the conference participants would be evaluated.