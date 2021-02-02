Rector Elmar Gasimov holds meeting with heads of student organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

On the eve of Youth Day, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held a meeting with the heads of BHOS student organizations.

The rector held discussions on improving the efficiency of student organizations and listened to proposals for ensuring students’ access to innovations and expanding the role of student organizations.

Elmar Gasimov recommended the heads of student organizations to intensify their activities in order to raise the awareness of first year students about the activities of student organizations.

Then, the heads of student organizations provided detailed information on the measures they implemented during the pandemic and made proposals for their activities.

Heads of student organizations noted that the main goal of the clubs is to help BHOS students to increase their intellectual level, develop their skills and abilities and to effectively spend their leisure time.

It should be noted that since their inception, BHOS student clubs have been implementing various events and projects aimed at fostering a sense of patriotism among young people, protecting national and spiritual values, ensuring the active participation of students in social projects, organizing volunteer work and ensuring international cooperation in the youth area.

For this purpose, the Student Trade Union Committee and the Student Youth Organization function at the university.

The clubs operating under these bodies, apart from creating favorable conditions for the effective organization of students' leisure, carry out measures aimed at encouraging the active participation of students in management, supporting the development of organizational skills, initiative and creative activity of students, encouraging students to demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

Baku Higher Oil School has a number of clubs of different directions, including Society of Petroleum Engineers, Young Engineers Club, Intellectual Games Club, Physics Club, Math Club, Book Club, Debate Club, Conversation Club, Russian Language Club, Programming Club, Cinema Club, Animal Сare Сlub, Music Club, Dance Club and Theater Club.