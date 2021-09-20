Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts 21st high-level meeting on peace and security (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is hosting the 21st high-level meeting on "What does Peace & Stability mean in the 21 century?" on September 20, 2021, Trend reports.

The event aims to bring together some of the world’s emerging leaders to discuss pressing global issues.

The event includes prominent speakers such as Sevil Mikayilova, Azerbaijani MP, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair of NGIC, President of Latvia 1999-2007; Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of NGIC, Vice President of the World Bank 1992-2000; Kerry Kennedy, President Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights; Miguel Angel Moratinos, Under-Secretary General, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC); Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO, BoT Member NGIC.

The event will include the presentation of the Nizami Ganjavi International Award 2021.