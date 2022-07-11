Famous US journalist has created “US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Nurit Greenger, an American journalist working in the United States, created the "US-Azerbaijan Culture Foundation".

She shared the news on her Facebook page,Trend reports.

Ms. Greenger wrote: during June 2022 I visited Azerbaijan, including taking a trip to the liberated area, ending in a visit to the city of Shusha. My op-eds about this visit were published broadly. Consequently, I have embarked on a new publicist’s journey and have launched the ‘US-AZ Cultural Foundation’, its goal is to serve as a contributing boost to increase relations between Azerbaijan and the United States,in particular, as well as the West, in general, via culture, dialogue, media, entertainment, film & documentary. I pray many will contribute to this important venture.”