Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center records earthquake in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. An earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan.

The tremors were recorded with a magnitude of 3.4 at 14:19 (GMT+4).

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 60 kilometers.

Republican Seismic Survey Center is the main organization, involved in the research and study of earthquakes on the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic. Seismological, geophysical, geochemical and geodynamic complex research are conducted in the Center.

RSSC is the only organization in CIS, where seismological research are conducted by a network of seismic stations operating via satellite communication. It should be noted that this Seismic Stations Network produced by “Kinemetrix” company of the USA, is widely used by the main leading countries of the world.

Now, there are 84 seismic stations of RSSC operating via satellite communication on the territory of the Republic.

In addition, 24 GPS stations were installed in the territory of the republic by the Center. The GPS station located on the well with a depth of 8324 meters in the Saatli district of Azerbaijan is selected by its unity. There are geophysical and geochemical stations of RSSC in the territory of the republic.