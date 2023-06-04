Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete qualifies for 1/8 World Championship finals in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The last day of the World Taekwondo Championship, which is taking place in Baku, has started, Trend reports.

The winners in the 53 kilogram weight category for women and +87 kilogram for men will be announced at the World Championship today.

Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Hamidreza Badrialiabad started his performance with a victory. In the 1/16 finals, he defeated Nouhuma Diawara (Mali) with a score of 2:1. Badrialiabadi will face Frenchman Omar El Yazidi in the 1/8 finals.

Another representative of the Azerbaijani national team Samarrukh Osmanova lost to rival from Lebanon Mariella Bou Habib in the 1/16 finals.

A total of 949 taekwondo athletes from 145 countries take part in the World Championship in Baku.