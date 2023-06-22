Azerbaijani State Border Service prevents drugs smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. As a result of the vigilance of the border patrol of the Lankaran border detachment of the border troops of the State Border Service, the smuggling of narcotic drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was prevented on June 21, at 22:20 (GMT+4), the press center of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In accordance with the requirements of the law of Azerbaijan "On the State Border", a warning shot was fired against violators who ignored the legal requirements of the border patrol. The border violators threw the bundles they had, and taking advantage of the complexity of the terrain, fled back to the territory of Iran.

As a result of the border search and operational measures carried out on the territory, 12 kilograms and 760 grams of narcotic drugs (10 kilograms 705 grams of marijuana, 2 kilograms 55 grams of opium) were found.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing.