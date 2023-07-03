Azerbaijan reveals volume of smuggling detected at state border for June 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. As part of measures to combat illicit drug trafficking, 178 kilograms 232 grams of drugs and, 11388 units of psychotropic pills were detected and seized from illicit trafficking in June 2023 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Press Center of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, as a result of the measures taken within the framework of the fight against smuggling, trafficking totaling 3.2 million manat ($1.8 million) were detained, including drugs, PM brand pistols, cartridges, medicines, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products.

Meanwhile, a total of 31 people involved in drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan have been detained over the past 10 days.

The mentioned people were detained during operations conducted by employees of the Main Drug Enforcement Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Absheron, Beylagan districts, as well as in other regions of Azerbaijan.

As many as 243 kilograms of drugs worth 13 million manat ($7.6 million) - heroin, opium, hashish, marijuana, methamphetamine, as well as 5,300 methadone tablets were seized.