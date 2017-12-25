Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijani people led by President Aliyev achieved success in state building

25 December 2017 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday,” President Berdimuhamedov told President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter. “Under your leadership, fraternal Azerbaijani people achieved significant success in state building, great achievements in various spheres of your country's economy.”

“I would like to stress the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan,” added Berdimuhamedov. “I am absolutely sure that bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and good-neighborliness will continue to develop and strengthen through our joint efforts for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries.”

“I wish you robust health, happiness, as well as great achievements for the sake of progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people," the Turkmen president said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Goshgar Tahmazli appointed chairman of Azerbaijan's Food Security Agency
Politics 25 December 18:42
President Aliyev presents "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli (PHOTO)
Politics 25 December 15:18
Mongolian president phones President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 13:53
Ilham Aliyev says additional measures important to further expand economic co-op with Russia
Politics 25 December 11:32
Russia's president phones Ilham Aliyev
Politics 25 December 00:15
Albanian president congratulates President Aliyev
Politics 24 December 15:55
Shavkat Mirziyoyev: All achievements of Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy are sarelated to Ilham Aliyev's wise policy
Politics 24 December 13:52
Rahmon: Ilham Aliyev’s professionalism contributes to friendly Azerbaijan's further prosperity
Politics 24 December 12:29
Moldova’s president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 24 December 12:09
President Rumen Radev: Azerbaijan-Bulgaria cooperation to develop and deepen
Politics 24 December 12:09
President Aliyev, his spouse review work done in Baku White City (PHOTO)
Politics 24 December 12:09
Lukashenko: Big achievements of Azerbaijan prove that Ilham Aliyev is great leader, smart politician
Politics 24 December 11:40
Azerbaijani journalists congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday (VIDEO)
Politics 24 December 11:15
Chinese President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 24 December 10:44
Azerbaijan can be proud of its success, says Ivo Josipovic (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan 23 December 22:00
President Aliyev receives Georgian vice prime minister (PHOTO)
Politics 23 December 12:18
Ilham Aliyev decrees to establish Agency for Regulation of Energy Issues
Oil&Gas 23 December 09:17
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue contributing to solidarity among Muslim states
Politics 22 December 14:46