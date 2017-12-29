Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges annual New Year party for children (PHOTO)

29 December 2017 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized traditional festivities for children on the eve of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at Buta Palace.

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, her grandchild, Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, and Arzu Aliyeva joined the event.

At the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually organizes festivities for children from orphanages and boarding schools, and children with special needs.

The event featured the screening of a documentary highlighting national leader Heydar Aliyev’s, President Ilham Aliyev’s, and Mehriban Aliyeva’s meetings with children, as well as their attention to them.

Children were entertained by famous singers, amateur school bands, dance groups, young talents, clowns, and magicians.

Children gathered around Mehriban Aliyeva and talked to her.

Mehriban Aliyeva also addressed the event.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

