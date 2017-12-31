Azerbaijan marks Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis

31 December 2017 00:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

Every year, December 31 is celebrated as the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis.

This date has been declared as the Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis since 1993 in line with the Azerbaijani president’s decree.

The main idea of this holiday is the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijanis from all over the world, respect of national and spiritual values, as well as belongingness to the historical homeland.

The Solidarity Day of the World Azerbaijanis is important as a symbol that in spite of long distances, the Azerbaijani people are still united.

Azernews Newspaper
