Azerbaijan to attend NATO Military Committee session

15 January 2018 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikhov will take part in the 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session of NATO within the “Resolute Support” and “Projecting Stability” formats in Brussels, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 15.

The meeting will be held at NATO headquarters on Jan. 16.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Aliyev offers condolences to Iran's Rouhani
Politics 13:40
Demand exceeds supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank’s deposit auction
Economy news 13:39
Bulgarian coach: FIG coaching courses in Baku organized at very high level (PHOTO)
Society 13:13
Azerbaijan to co-op with Bulgarian ports in personnel training
Economy news 13:09
Russia satisfied with strategic partnership with Azerbaijan
Politics 12:28
EBRD interested in supporting Azerbaijan to develop renewable energy potential
Business 10:48
Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
‘Azerbaijan’s corporate securities market needs development’ (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
Economy news 08:16
Opening of currency exchanges won’t affect banks’ profits in Azerbaijan - ABA
Economy news 14 January 20:35
California holds farewell ceremony for Azerbaijan’s famous pianist
Society 14 January 15:21
Azerbaijan announces tender for Quba district’s improvement
Tenders 14 January 11:27
Ali Hasanov: OSCE Office on Freedom of Media shouldn’t show tendentious approach towards Azerbaijan
Politics 13 January 16:48
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to Croatian president
Politics 13 January 14:15
Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 12:12
Another ceasefire violation from Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 09:52
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2018-2019 petroleum output
Oil&Gas 13 January 08:00
Over 20 Swiss companies operate in Azerbaijan – envoy
Business 12 January 23:44
EU hopes to ink aviation agreement with Azerbaijan this year
Politics 12 January 21:09