Azerbaijan to attend NATO Military Committee session

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikhov will take part in the 178th Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session of NATO within the “Resolute Support” and “Projecting Stability” formats in Brussels, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 15.

The meeting will be held at NATO headquarters on Jan. 16.

