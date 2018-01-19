Azerbaijan receives new modern military equipment (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has received a new cargo of modern military equipment and ammunition from Russia, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message Jan. 19.

In accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia, the delivery of modern Russian-made military equipment to Azerbaijan continues in line with plans, the message said.

A big quantity of modern military equipment and ammunition delivered to the port in Baku will be in the shortest time transferred to the military units stationed on the frontline zone.

The military equipment, which has excellent fire capabilities and high terrain crossing ability in mountainous conditions, was successfully used during the combat operations in April 2016.

